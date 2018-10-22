In a movie where Disney princesses lounge about in casual wear and the internet becomes a literal playground for everything from fictional characters to viruses, it seems like Ralph Breaks the Internet has free reign to make a joke of anything.

Except for Kylo Ren, apparently.

The upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel occupies a unique space in the Disney corporate synergy plan — as an irreverent comedy, seemingly nothing is off-limits to be mocked, but it’s still a movie whose biggest viral moment is a scene where all the Disney princesses meet Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman). And director Rich Moore discovered just where Ralph Breaks the Internet had to tread lightly between satire and synergy when they wrote a joke about Kylo Ren.

In an interview with IGN, Moore revealed that the Star Wars villain was pronounced off-limits by Disney, despite being the butt of a pretty accurate joke:

“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child. We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

But let’s be honest, when it boils down to it, Kylo Ren totally is a spoiled child. He has temper tantrums where he regularly wrecks (heh) equipment! If Saturday Night Live could make a joke out of it, why not Ralph Breaks the Internet? Yes, I know why, it’s because when you get down to it, Disney is a massive conglomerate that tightly controls its beloved properties — which can be great for fans, but kind of a loss for comedy.

Ralph Breaks the Internet arrives in theaters on November 21, 2018.