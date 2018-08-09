One of the most highly anticipated moments in Ralph Breaks the Internet is the scene where the Disney princesses of the House of Mouse meet the modern gamer girl, Vanellope (Sarah Silverman). More than just a glorified cameo, the scene brings back the majority of the original voice actresses and shows our favorite princesses in a new light.

But what do the princesses get up to when they’re not wielding glass slippers as weapons? Apparently, they love to lounge about in casual wear just like us. And we have been blessed with a first look at the brand new outfits that the princesses wear in their downtime.

Wreck-It-Ralph 2 Disney Princesses Get a New Look

Judging by the brief scene we saw in the trailer, we all assumed the Disney princesses always wore their official princess gowns, even when they relaxed in their exclusive dressing room in the Disney website. But once they meet Vanellope, clothed in comfy hoodies and sweatpants, that all changes. Vanellope “inspires them all to wear comfortable clothes,” Silverman tells Entertainment Weekly, who debuted the new image.

Of course, they’re all somewhat inspired by their original dresses, but all 14 princesses will look a little different than you remember. Here is what we can glean about the brand new outfits:

Snow White: An off-shoulder top with a poison apple graphic and the word “Poison” underneath. (Rating: 8 out of 10, would wear while killing a man)

Cinderella: Blue yoga pants and a long-sleeved white shirt with a pumpkin carriage graphic and the text “GTG” on top. (Rating: 6 out of 10, looks comfy but reeks of “How do you do fellow kids?”)

Ariel: A purple T-shirt that looks inspired by her pink nightgown design. (Rating: None until I can see what’s on her shirt).

Pocahontas: A darker purple long-sleeved shirt that reportedly says “Blue Corn Moon.” (Rating: None since I can’t see it, but that color is perfect on her skin tone)

Mulan: A red and yellow bomber jacket with fitted black jeans and red Converse sneakers. (Rating: 10 out of 10, where can I get that bomber right now, immediately? If it has a dragon embroidered on the back I would die)

Tiana: A light green and yellow square-necked pajama set with a NOLA logo. (Rating: 9 out of 10, you live your natural hair, frappucino-sipping life, girl)

Rapunzel: A striped hoodie in the same design as her dress and PJ pants with floating lanterns. (Rating: 7 out of 10, if anyone can bring back the hoodie, it’s Rapunzel)

Elsa: A light-blue long-sleeved shirt with the slogan “Just Let It Go.” (Rating: 5 out of 10, a Queen deserves more than a cheesy slogan. But kudos for putting what will be the most in-demand merch smack dab in the center)

Anna: A green flannel shirt over a T-shirt with a sandwich graphic. (Rating: 8 out of 10, a super cute callback to Anna’s best song, “Love is An Open Door,” but points off for it being a duet with a villain).

Moana: An orange tank-top. (Rating: None until I see the full outfit).

We’re sadly still missing Jasmine, Belle, Merida, and Aurora, but I assume that their brand new casual outfits will be just as adorable, witty, and ripe for the Disney stores’ shelves. Oh yes, you can bet that as soon as Wreck-It-Ralph 2 hits theaters, these outfits will be available for purchase at Disney stores and parks everywhere. While the marketing here is a little transparent, I don’t care. I’m going to buy Mulan’s entire outfit immediately.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is directed by Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and features John C. Reilly returning as Ralph. It hits theaters on November 21, 2018.