Raised by Wolves is getting an extended life with a second season renewal from HBO Max. After a wildly successful debut this month that saw the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi series become the number one Max Original, the streaming platform was quick to order Raised by Wolves season 2.

HBO Max announced today that it has renewed Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves for a second season, just two weeks after the dystopian sci-fi series debuted to huge success on the streaming platform.

The series premiered its first three episodes on September 3 (the first two of which were directed by Scott, in his TV directorial debut) and became one of HBO Max’s strongest performers within a week, growing its audience by nearly 50%. Already, Raised by Wolves is the top-performing Max Original since HBO Max was launched in May. The series earned a lot of attention due to Scott’s involvement in the show, but positive reviews and good word-of-mouth made Raised by Wolves a hit. Scott, who executive produces the series created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), teased that they have already begun work on season 2:

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a ‘must watch’ show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches in Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically. We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actors’ portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

With its high-profile creative team and ambitious story of androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet only for “the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences,” and high production values befitting a blockbuster sci-fi film, Raised by Wolves was certainly the most promising of the early Max Originals slate. It’s too early to say whether Raised by Wolves will hit watercooler status just yet, but HBO Max at least seems eager to keep the train going.

No release date has yet been set for Raised by Wolves season 2.