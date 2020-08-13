Not even two years have passed since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters, but there are already some incredible pieces of artwork inspired by the groundbreaking, innovative animated comic book movie. However, we might have a new contender for the best Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poster yet thanks to a new screen print offering from artist Chris Thornley, aka Raid71 and Grey Matter Art. It’s an explosion of color with the same stylized comic book art that made the 2018 movie so visually stunning.

Raid71 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Print

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Chris Thornley (Raid71)

24″ x 36″ Screen Print (Holo-Foil Paper)

Hand-Numbered Timed Edition

Printed by VG Kids

$50

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Paper Variant by Chris Thornley (Raid71)

24″ x 36″ Hand-Numbered Screen Print

Edition of 75

Printed by VG Kids

$60

The timed edition of the Raid71 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse print will come on holo-foil paper, giving the artwork a shifting shimmer as you look at from different perspectives. You can see an example of the holo-foil effects over at Grey Matter Art’s website. It will go on sale starting on Thursday, August 13 at 1:00 P.M. EST and will remain on sale through Sunday, August 16 at 11:59 P.M. EST. However many are sold, that’s how many will be printed.

Meanwhile, the paper variant has an edition of just 75, and has a more classic comic book style look. That one will only be available while supplies last, and we’re sure they’ll go fast, so just make sure you’re online early and act quickly.

As an added bonus, the first 100 customers to purchase the timed edition of the print on August 13 will receive a free 8×12 inch fine art mini print from Raid’s unreleased “Noir” Variant Series, six prints featuring Spider-Man coming face-to-face with characters such as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom, Carnage, Vulture, and The Punisher.

An additional amount of Mini Prints will be randomly inserted to customers orders the remaining days, and one very lucky customer will be selected to receive a one-of a kind hand-drawn pencil sketch (sized A3) of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Raid71. You can see all the bonus prints and the pencil sketch for yourself over at the Grey Matter Art website.