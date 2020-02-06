StudioCanal has released the first trailer for Radioactive, and it unfortunately is not set to the song by Imagine Dragons. It does however have an all-star cast led by Rosamund Pike, who stars as Marie Curie, the brilliant scientist whose groundbreaking research on radioactivity changed the world — not necessarily for the better. Persepolis author and director Marjane Satrapi helms the true-life story of Marie Curie and her quest for recognition. Watch the Radioactive trailer below.

Radioactive Trailer

Rosamund Pike dons a bad wig and dowdy clothes to play Marie Curie, the brilliant mind whose discovery of two new elements and pioneering research into radioactivity paved the way for a new world. But that new world still isn’t quite accepting of her contributions, a she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves — until her scientific discoveries lead the way to war and sickness.

Pike has long been underserved by Hollywood, and I’m still waiting for her to become the big movie star that she deserves to be. She looks to give a phenomenal performance in Radioactive, which looks like rather a typical biopic, though Satrapi’s involvement could bring something new to the film. Satrapi directs the screenplay by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), based on a graphic novel by Lauren Redniss. Radioactive also stars Sam Riley and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Here is the synopsis for Radioactive:

From the 1870s to the modern era, RADIOACTIVE is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. From Academy Award® nominated director Marjane Satrapi, comes a bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century.

Radioactive opens in the U.K. on March 20, 2020. It does not currently have a U.S. release date.