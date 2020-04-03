The 1980s were host to some of the most memorable sports movies of all-time, including Hoosiers, Bull Durham, Caddyshack, The Natural, The Karate Kid, Field of Dreams, and more. But the 1980s also saw the rise of popularity in extreme sports like skateboarding and BMX bike riding, and those sports were represented on the big screen too. However, most of them have only become cult favorites instead of Hollywood classics, and one of them never even got a proper home video release…until now.

RAD was released in 1986 at the height of the BMX bike craze. Directed by Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run) and starring Bill Allen, the movie focuses on a small town kid named Cru Jones who is determined to win a traveling BMX bike race on a dangerous, nearly impossible course called Helltrack. It’s cheesy to the max, and features some truly impressive (and weird) stunts done on bikes. The movie has only ever been available as a bootleg, but it’s finally coming to home video this summer.

Vinegar Syndrome and Utopia Distribution announced the RAD Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release on home video in an official press release. Originally intended to premiere as a 4K restoration at the canceled South by Southwest festival, RAD will be released exclusively at VineagarSymdrome.com sometime after their Halfway to Black Friday Sale, which is happening from May 22 through May 25. But you can pre-order RAD right now for $29.99.

The home video release of RAD is sourced from a brand new 4K restoration of film’s original camera negative, a newly created 5.1 mix, and will feature interviews with cast and crew, exclusive commentaries, and more. It all comes in a specially designed lenticular front and holographic back slipcover. And that sounds totally RAD to us.

RAD also features two-time Oscar nominee Talia Shire (The Godfather, Rocky), Golden Globe nominee Jack Weston (Dirty Dancing), character actor Ray Walston (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), and even Lori Loughlin (Full House). In fact, it’s Aunt Becky herself who has some kind of glamorous and beautiful (?) bike promenade during a school dance. See for yourself:

Even if you haven’t seen this movie, buy it, and you won’t be disappointed. On the other hand, you could wait until the movie returns to theaters sometime later this year, and that would make for quite the experience too. Let’s just hope movie theaters are actually open before summer is over.