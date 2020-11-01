From the late 1990s through the early 2000s, boy bands were all the rage, and one of the best and most popular was undoubtedly NSYNC. Comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone, the pop musical group had tons of hit singles and millions of adoring fans around the world. Since the nostalgia for that time is increasing everyday, it should come as no surprise that there’s an NSYNC-centric movie in the works for the Sony Pictures arm TriStar.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom will write the script for a currently untitled movie that tells the true story about real life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent an entire summer following NSYNC on their last world tour before the band said bye, bye, bye.

Variety has the news on the NSYNC superfan movie Rachel Bloom is working on. She’ll have some great insight into the NSYNC experience too, because the idea for the movie came from Lance Bass, who will also be producing the film through his eponymous production banner. Joining him as producer will be Cindy Cowan and her own entertainment company.

Back in 2001, The Washington Post did a little on Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who cruised around the country in an RV in order to catch all of NSYNC’s concerts for that year’s US tour. In fact, they won that RV when Sandberg made it onto The Price Is Right. Believe it or not, making it onto the game show and winning an RV was part of their plan to make this epic concert road trip happen. It’s kind of incredible.

Even more amazing is that after Sandberg and Byington garnered some attention on MTV, NSYNC actually gave them $5,000 to help the duo on their trip. Other fellow fans would even track down the RV to donate groceries and cash to their cause. They became quasi-celebrities in their own right, signing autographs at the concerts when fans found their RV. There’s certainly a fun story to be told about their epic concert adventure, and you can see them looking back at some of it on their Instagram profile, which began back in March of this year when this project first kicked off.

Even though Bloom has plenty of experience with musicals, it doesn’t sound like this will be one of those projects. But it would be pretty great if there was at least one musical sequence involving one of NSYNC’s hit songs. The question is whether or not the entire band will appear in the movie, or if we’ll just see stand-ins from behind that look like the band. It would be awesome if there was a full-on NSYNC reunion for this movie were they recreated one of their concert performances. But getting Justin Timberlake on board might prove to be difficult.