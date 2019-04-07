Hellboy arrives next weekend, and we’re not so sure the movie has the goods to get audiences into theater in the way that Lionsgate is hoping. Sure, the presence of David Harbour as Hellboy might be appealing to a certain sect of Stranger Things fans, but otherwise, this looks far less stylish and impressive than what director Guillermo del Toro already did with the Dark Horse comic book property.

If you need anymore convincing that the audience awareness for Hellboy a boost, Lionsgate has debuted what they call an R-rated sizzle reel, which is basically a short red band trailer. The whole point of this tease is to tout all the blood and gore that will be on display, not to mention dropping some salty language. Watch the bloody Hellboy trailer below.

R-Rated Hellboy Trailer

JoBlo debuted the “super” R-rated Hellboy sizzle reel. Faces get ripped off, eyes get plucked, heads get stabbed, and it’s a bloody affair. The only problem is that it all looks extremely cheap and fake, almost like it was an afterthought. Sure, we know director Neil Marshall and the producers wanted an R-rated movie this whole time, but it doesn’t feel like they really invested the money in it.

Aside from the pandering to fans desperate for an R-rated Hellboy, there’s also a sneak peek at the Blood Queen’s origin and the introduction of Thomas Haden Church as Lobster Johnson, which is fairly disappointing judging from this tease.

The rest of the Hellboy cast includes Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father, Trevor Bruttenholm, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan.

Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12, 2019. Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: