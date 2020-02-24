A Quiet Place Part 2 is almost upon us, which means its time for the marketing to kick into overdrive. Two new videos for the horror sequel are here for your viewing pleasure – one is essentially the same thing as the current trailer, with some new footage; the other is a behind-the-scenes featurette that helpfully recaps just what the heck is going on in the world of the films.

A Quiet Place Part 2 TV Spot

This trailer – or, more likely, extended TV spot – is mostly the same thing as the trailer currently playing in theaters. But in the final few moments, you’ll catch a few new scenes, including an effective moment where one of the alien monsters attacks a car that’s speeding away. If you’re not sold on this sequel yet, this probably won’t change your mind much. But if you’re all-in already, you’ll likely find enough here to get excited about.

A Quiet Place Part 2 Featurette

Meanwhile, if you’re the type of weirdo planning to see the sequel without seeing the first movie, but would still like some context, this featurette will help. It gives you a recap of the first film while also talking about the sequel – which picks up right where the first film left off. And, according to star Emily Blunt, it’s more ambitious and like a “runaway train.”

In A Quiet Place Part 2, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

John Krasinski is back directing, and his character will appear in the film via flashbacks. New cast members include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The first A Quiet Place was a nice surprise, and while I personally would’ve preferred for it to remain a contained story, I’m curious to see what Krasinski has come up with for the sequel.

A Quiet Place Part 2 opens March 20, 2020.