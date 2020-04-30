After a much-hyped launch and a somewhat muted response from potential customers, Quibi has now posted three full episodes of three of its original “movies in chapters” on YouTube. It’s a classic strategy: give audiences a taste of your product for free, and hope they like it enough to pay for more. Check out the first episodes of Most Dangerous Game (starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz), The Stranger (starring Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan), and Dummy (starring Anna Kendrick) below.



Free Episodes of Quibi Movies in Chapters

Most Dangerous Game, directed by Phil Abraham (Mad Men, Orange is the New Black) and written by Nick Santora (Punisher: War Zone, Prison Break), follows a terminally ill man (Hemsworth) who participates in a deadly game where he’s hunted for sport, so he can provide for his pregnant wife before he dies.

The Stranger is the brainchild of Veena Sud (The Lie, Seven Seconds, The Killing), and tracks a young rideshare driver (Monroe) who has the worst night of her life after she picks up a mysterious passenger (DeHaan) in the Hollywood Hills: he’s a murderer, and a cat and mouse game ensues that will change her forever. Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) co-stars.

Dummy hails from creator/writer Cody Heller and follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll and tries to take on the world with it. The movie is loosely based on Heller’s relationship with Dan Harmon, the mastermind behind the NBC series Community. Meredith Hagner and Donal Logue co-star, and Tricia Brock (Breaking Bad, Empire) directs.

Today is the final day that audiences can sign up for Quibi’s free 90-day trial. Starting on May 1, new sign-ups will get two weeks of Quibi access for free before paying either $7.99 for the service with no ads or $4.99 with ads. The company has come under fire for limiting its service to a mobile-only platform, and though they’ve announced that the ability to casting Quibi content to a TV will be rolled out in the future, it has yet to give an exact date of when that functionality is expected to debut. In the meantime, it looks like these YouTube versions of the “movies in chapters” are the only way you can currently watch Quibi content on a device that isn’t your phone.

For a complete list of all the content Quibi released during its launch month, click here.