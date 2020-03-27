We’re living in an uncertain world, but there’s at least one certainty that we can’t avoid: Quibi is coming. Will the new mobile-only streaming platform and its mountain of original content change the way we think about entertainment forever, land with a dud, or something in between? We’ll find out very soon, because the service is set to launch in just over a week. (You can get a free 90-day trial, but only if you sign up before launch.) And now there’s a list of every single thing they’ll be releasing in the month of April, including “movies in chapters” like Most Dangerous Game and 50 States of Fright, unscripted shows like Chrissy’s Court and Murder House Flip, and much more.



When Quibi debuts on April 6, 2020, it will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads, and will divide its content into three categories:

Movies in Chapters: Big stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length.

Unscripted and Docs: This episodic category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. All with episodes in 10 minutes or less.

Daily Essentials: Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know – and why it matters.

We previously knew about many of the titles it would be offering on launch day, but now we have a full list of every single piece of Quibi content that will be available in the entire month of April, so let’s break it all down below.

Monday, April 6, 2020

MOVIES IN CHAPTERS

Most Dangerous Game

Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. This dystopian action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Cast: Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola, and Natasha Bordizzo

Writer: Nick Santora

Director: Phil Abraham

Executive Producer: Nick Santora, Phil Abraham

When the Streetlights Go On

After the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community, the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

Starring: Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth, Queen Latifah

Writers: Chris Hutton, Eddie O’Keefe

Director: Rebecca Thomas

Survive

Jane (Sophie Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Corey Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive.

Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, SURVIVE, by Alex Morel.

Starring: Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins

Director: Mark Pellington

Writers: Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar

Flipped

Jann and Cricket think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flipping couple. Unfortunately, a Mexican drug cartel thinks so too. Now the delusional duo has to survive their newest project — renovating the cartel’s mansions.

Starring: Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Castro, Eva Longoria, Andy Garcia

Director: Ryan Case

Writers: Steve Mallory, Damon James

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Chrissy’s Court

Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.

In each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.

I Promise

Executive produced by Lebron James, I PROMISE is an original documentary series featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. I PROMISE tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron.

Executive Producer: LeBron James

Director: Marc Levin

Memory Hole

MEMORY HOLE is a smart, biting, and hilarious ride exploring the archives of the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture. The first season aims its laser-focused comedy on Canada. Hosted by one of Canada’s esteemed exports, Will Arnett takes viewers on a comedic journey skewering a myriad of topics most of us forgot or never even knew existed. Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it. MEMORY HOLE is here to help.

Guest stars include: Jason Bateman, Patton Oswalt and John Bradley

Thanks A Million

Executive Produced by Jennifer Lopez, this emotional and inspiring series features grateful public figures who kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward.

Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss will each lead individual episodes of Thanks a Million.

Punk’d

Hosted and Executive Produced by Chance the Rapper, PUNK’D dares to go where no show has gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.

Starring and Executive Producer: Chance the Rapper

Murder House Flip

From the Executive Producer of CSI, Murder House Flip is an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls. Homeowners turn to high-end renovation experts, Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel, to remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.

Executive Producers: Josh Berman (CSI, Bones), Chris King (Penny Dreadful), Katherine Ramsland and Star Price (Active Shooter, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)

Skrrt with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. This series follows him as he joins his celebrity and rapper friends—like Quavo, Lil Yachty and T-Pain—exploring all things cars.

Guests on ‘Skrrt with Offset’ will include: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, T-Pain and more.

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way,” said Offset. “They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

Host and Executive Producer: Kiari “Offset” Cephus

Nikki Fre$h

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, ‘Nikki Fre$h’ unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music – dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet — while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity.

&Music

&MUSIC shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world’s biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.

The documentary series will feature the following artists on camera:

Dance & Music: Scott and Brian Nicholson & Ariana Grande

Light & Music: Gabe Fraboni & Martin Garrix

Mind & Music: Ramiro Agudelo & J Balvin

Audio & Music: Derek Ali aka MixedByAli & YG

Style & Music: Jasmine Benjamin & Anderson .Paak

Writing & Music: Andrew Watt & Ozzy Osbourne

Gone Mental with Lior

Lior Suchard is the world’s best mentalist — he literally can read your mind. He teams with a featured celebrity and runs him or her through a string of mindblowing mental stunts.

Featuring Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, and David Dobrik

Singled Out

Hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster, “Singled Out” will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

“I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Singled Out’” said Keke Palmer. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

Gayme Show!

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, GAYME SHOW! is a comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In each episode, two straight contestants are paired with a celebrity “life partner” as they battle head to head in physical, mental and even emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.”

Some of the celebrity “life partners” include: Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.

Dishmantled

From the Creator and Executive Producer of Chopped comes DISHMANTLED, a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off. Hosted by Tituss Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Guest judges include: Dan Levy, Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Roy Choi and more.

The Sauce

Executive Produced and judged by Usher, THE SAUCE follows dance sensations and hosts Ayo & Teo as they explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize.. Usher will serve as judge for this fresh dance competition series.

You Ain’t Got These

Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It’s a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself.

Episodes feature: Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston

Fierce Queens

Presented by Reese Witherspoon, this nature series explores the fabulous females of the animal kingdom. From ant queens to speedy cheetahs, they call the shots in their world and sit at the top of the social hierarchy earning them the title “fierce queens”.

From the multi-award-winning BBC Studios Natural History Unit, this documentary series will bring you the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective.

Executive Producer: Jo Shinner

Prodigy

Hosted by Megan Rapinoe, each episode highlights one Prodigy’s unprecedented athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their origin stories to introduce the Prodigies to the world in a powerful, unique way. Each episode will inspire not only sports fans, but fans of the human experience, all while honoring the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

The 2020 Prodigy Class is:

Jalen Green: #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country

Sha’Carri Richardson: fastest woman in NCAA track and field history

Red Gerard: youngest Winter Olympic Gold Medalist since 1928

Regan Smith: fastest woman in swimming history

Matthew Boling: fastest man in high school track and field history

Tyler Adams: member of the USMNT, one of the world’s most promising soccer stars

Korey Foreman: #1 ranked high school football player in the country

Chantel Navarro: US Junior National Boxing Team member, 5-time National Champion

Run This City

RUN THIS CITY is a series that follows Jasiel Correia II as he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, MA ever elected to office. When the FBI indicts him for his former company, Correia vows to fight the charges and be vindicated.

Shape of Pasta

Chef Evan Funke. Italy. And the pursuit of pasta perfection. He’s uncovering the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes. We dare you not to drool.

Follow Chef Evan Funke’s passion-filled quest to find the last remaining masters of the world’s most beloved food… pasta. Join his whirlwind tour of Italy to keep these traditions alive.

NightGowns

Full of heart, humor, and a hell of a lot of glitter, NightGowns follows Sasha over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically-acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production—and the biggest drag showcase of her life.

Part performance documentary, part portrait of the artist, we’ll watch Velour work with each member of her uniquely inclusive ensemble to craft the lip-sync performances of their wildest dreams. Each installment draws us to one performer in particular and pulls back the curtain on their life out of drag, their process, and their story, culminating in a made-for-mobile visual expression of their live number, directed by legendary music video director Sophie Muller. The result will be something totally new: live drag, designed for the screen. Eight iconic, shareable, must-watch performances that redefine what drag can be.

Executive Producer: Sasha Velour

Monday, April 13, 2020

MOVIES IN CHAPTERS

Agua Donkeys

It’s always summer for the AGUA DONKEYS as they chase the perfect tan, the perfect vibe and the perfect mix of bromine and chlorine to service some of the “sickest” backyard pools in their Utah hometown.

Created, Written by and Starring: MP Cunningham & Jeremy Jackson

Directed by: MP Cunningham

Executive Producers: MP Cunningham, & Jeremy Jackson, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Greg Walter, Luke Maxwell, Jim Ziegler

The Stranger

An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

Cast: Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan and Avan Jogia

Writer, Director, and Executive Producer: Veena Sud (The Lie, Seven Seconds, The Killing)

#FreeRayshawn

#FREERAYSHAWN tells the story of a young, black Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn who is set up by New Orleans police on a drug deal, runs for his life, and takes refuge inside his apartment building with his girlfriend and child. With New Orleans PD and the SWAT team outside ready to storm his home, a social media frenzy begins as community members and news outlets arrive at the scene. During this growing mayhem, a sympathetic cop named Steven Poincy plays the role of negotiator, and, over the course of one brutally stressful day, Steven tries to get Rayshawn to calmly surrender in order to avoid an escalation of unnecessary violence.

Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, Skeet Ulrich, Jasmine Cephas Jones

Director: Seith Mann

Executive Producer: Antoine Fuqua

Writer: Mark Maurino

50 States of Fright

50 States of Fright will explore stories based on urban legends from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, John Marshall Jones, Ming-Na Wen, Karen Allen, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Asa Butterfield, Alex Fitzalan, Danay Garcia, Greyston Holt

Executive Producers: Sam Raimi, Van Toffler, Gunpowder & Sky, Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale, Debbie Liebling

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Elba vs. Block

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of the planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Fight Like a Girl

In each episode of Fight Like a Girl, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.

Featuring: Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Natalya

Let’s Roll With Tony Greenhand

As a world renowned cannabis artist, Tony Greenhand and his smokable creations have attracted an A-list clientele, propelling him as one of the most notable figures in the growing marijuana industry. In each episode, Tony connects with a different celebrity weed enthusiast to make their wildest joint dreams come true.

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020

MOVIES IN CHAPTERS

Dummy

An aspiring writer (Anna Kendrick) befriends her boyfriend’s sex doll and the two take on the world together.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Meredith Hagner, Donal Logue

Creator and Writer: Cody Heller

Director: Tricia Brock

Executive Producers: Anna Kendrick, Cody Heller, Tricia Brock

Produced by: Wiip

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Iron Sharpens Iron

Executive produced by Cam Newton, Iron Sharpens Iron shows fans their favorite star athletes paired up with another professional athlete from a completely different sport. For the first time ever, these athletes share the secrets of their individual training programs and take a deep dive into high-level sports science and fitness. Featuring the following pairings:

Deontay Wilder & Melvin Gordon

P.K. Subban & Andy Ruiz Jr.

Pascal Siakam & Lolo Jones

Nyjah Huston & Simon Pagenaud

Michelle Wie & Kerri Walsh-Jennings

Cam Newton & Trae Young

Amanda Nunes & Carli Lloyd

Justin Turner & Sloane Stephens

Executive Producer: Cam Newton

MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020

UNSCRIPTED & DOCS

Cup of Joe

CUP OF JOE is an eight-part travel series starring Joe Jonas. As one third of the global music phenomenon Jonas Brothers and lead singer of DNCE, Joe has travelled the world — city after city. But between whirlwind pit stops and racing between concert venues, Joe has only scratched the surface of what these places actually have to offer. Before he hits the stage on his sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Joe will experience each city like a true native – as he pairs up with celebrity friends at each destination. This global superstar is finally seeing the world.

Guests and locations include: Sophie Turner (Amsterdam), Tina Fey (New York), Matthew McConaughey (Austin), Nick Jonas (Barcelona), Kevin Jonas (Barcelona), Lewis Capaldi (Berlin), David Hasselhoff (Berlin), Nicole Scherzinger (London), Lewis Hamilton (Paris), and Jack Black (Los Angeles).

Starring: Joe Jonas

Executive Producers: Joe Jonas, Phil McIntyre, and John Taylor for Philymack. Ben Winston for Fulwell73 Productions.

Produced by: Philymack and Fulwell 73 Productions

Directed by: David Soutar

Floored

Hosted by Liza Koshy, In each episode of FLOORED two teams of skilled dancers take on an insane dance floor with a life of its own. Dancers try their best to perform a pre-rehearsed routine, but can they hold it together when the floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music? Additionally, the dancers will also be caught off-guard as perils are thrown

their way when they least expect it. Who can survive the dance and who will be FLOORED?

Guest stars include: Storm Reid, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, DC Youngfly, Anthony Ramos, Rumer Willis, Adam Rippon, Josh Peck, Benito Skinner, Danielle Brooks, Peyton List, Chad Kroeger, Anna Camp, Nolan Gould, Francia Raisa, Ceraadi, JT Parr, Matt Steffanina, Wildabeast Adams, Janelle Ginestra Adams, Amber Riley and Amanda Seales

Host: Liza Koshy

Executive Producers: Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith, Heath Luman, Mary Celenza & Liza Koshy

***

The official press release doesn’t include release dates for any of the Daily Essentials, but if you’d like to learn about the shows that will be available in that category, click here.