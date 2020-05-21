After taking Kansas City and Atlanta by storm in the first four seasons of Queer Eye, the fifth season of the heartwarming, uplifting makeover show is taking the Fab Five to Philadelphia. Making the City of Brotherly Love even more lovely, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are bringing their respective expertise on interior design, culture, fashion, food, and grooming to 10 individuals who deserve a little bit of self-care. It’ll be a bittersweet reminder of what the world was like before the coronavirus pandemic ruined everything.

Queer Eye Season 5 Trailer

The trailer provides a glimpse at some of the touching stories we’ll see unfold as the Fab Five work their magic on the citizens of Philadelphia. Easily the most emotional tease of this new season comes from a priest who has been coming to terms with coming out, thinking that he may have waited too long to put it out there. These are the kind of stories that make Queer Eye great.

Also included is a young woman who has trouble living a satisfying social life because she’s constantly teased and disregarded because she’s deemed too tall. There’s also a doctor who feels like she’s an inadequate mother because of the amount of time she has to spend at work, and so many more stories that will pull at our heartstrings.

Antoni Porowski recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about what this new season holds for fans, and he said:

“With Philadelphia, it’s a lot more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta — even though we filmed in Atlanta, and we were really along the periphery in Kansas City as well. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there’s always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise.”

Also, it should be interesting to see of the Fab Five give Karamo a hard time since he was one of the cast members on MTV’s reality show The Real World: Philadelphia back in 2004. Hopefully that will come up in discussion when the Fab Five rolls into town.

If you need a bit of a pick-me-up before Queer Eye returns next month, you might want to check out VINCINT’s new song “Be Me,” which is featured in the trailer above. It’s a self-loving anthem that will soon have a music video featuring the Fab Five themselves, so keep an eye out for that.

The fifth season of Queer Eye starts streaming on Netflix on June 5, 2020.