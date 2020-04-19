With all of the traditional movies, TV shows and various other media productions currently shut down, entertainers are taking matters into their own hands by creating projects from the comfort of their home. Since distributors need new content to push to consumers, many of them are getting picked up for mass consumption, and we’ve got a new line-up of TV shows, live streams, and podcasts on the way featuring the likes of Simon Pegg & Nick Frost, Amy Schumer, The Comedy Store, Cedric the Entertainer, and more. Find out more about them below.

Comedy legends in lockdown – These are warts-and-all chats recorded by the stars themselves from their homes. Locked Together is our brand new podcast – and to bring some laughs into everyone’s lives, we’re offering it totally free. Just register to listen. pic.twitter.com/r1yyH7U7we — Audible UK (@audibleuk) April 16, 2020

Audible Podcast Rounds Up Great Comedy Duos for Locked Together

Deadline has news of Audible UK launching a new podcast called Locked Together, which will assemble a series of well-known comedy duos from around the world to talk about how they’re spending their time being isolated at home.

Comedy duos included in Locked Together include Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan, Sarah Millican and Jason Manford, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Tez Ilyas and Sindhu Vee, and finally, Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield. All episodes are available now.

Audible is also using the podcast to support a good cause by giving a fixed fee to a different charity for each episode in the series. You can listen to every episode right now for free over here.

Amy Schumer Gets a Quarantined Cooking Show on Food Network

Food Network isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from launching new shows. Variety reports the channel owned by Discovery network is teaming up with comedian Amy Schumer for an eight-episode cooking series called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

In case the title didn’t make it clear, the new series will focus on Amy Schumer as she learns to cook from her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer. However, apparently Fischer will do most of the cooking while Schumer will offer colorful commentary and mix cocktails to accompany the meal.

Courtney White, president of Food Network, said:

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house. Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer is happy to use the show to support a good cause too:

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating. With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will debut sometime this spring, but there isn’t a specific release date yet.

The Comedy Store Live-Streaming Stand-Up Show

We could all use a good laugh right about now, and the famed Los Angeles venue The Comedy Store will bring a few shows right into your home on April 21 starting at 8:00 P.M. EST/5:00 P.M. PST.

Deadline has word The Comedy Store is hosting a livestreamed three-hour comedy showcase fundraiser (even though it’s being billed as a podcast) that will bebroadcast on YouTube, Twitch and the venue’s own website. Proceeds for the show will go to the The Comedy Store Family Fund, a charity that will provide assistance to all eligible Comedy Store employees. Viewers will be able to donate via text message, which will be explained during the showcase.

The first hour will be hosted by Whitney Cummings, joined by Chris D’Elia, Bobby Lee, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon. The next hour will be hosted by Tom Segura, accompanied by Joey Diaz, Bert Kreischer and Theo Von, and the final hour may get a little more risque with Neal Brennan hosting and performing along with Bill Burr, Donnell Rawlings and an unnamed special guest.

If you’re not able to watch the show live, you’ll be able to catch it on-demand at a later date through the Comedy Store Channel on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox.

Cedric the Entertainer Hosting Quarantine Viral Video Showcase

Since a lot of people have plenty of spare time on their hands while stuck at home self-quarantining, there seem to be even more viral videos than usual. But the internet moves at breakneck speed, making it hard to keep up. Thankfully, CBS and Cedric the Entertainer will help you catch what you missed.

CBS is working on a one-hour special called #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon, which will assemble a series of viral home videos featuring humorous, heart-warming and inspiration moments from families and friends across the United States. Cedric the Entertainer will host the special, slated to air sometime in May.

For each of the videos selected for the show, CBS will give a donation to a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice. Notice how they say a qualifying charity, so they’re not locked in to donating to a charity that might be problematic. After all, there are a lot of weirdos out there who support questionable causes.

Jodi Roth, senior vice president of specials at CBS offered this in a statement:

“This special is a true celebration of the human spirit. The ingenuity and creativity displayed in these videos is impressive, while also highlighting our spirit and resilience as a community during this unique moment in time. There used to be a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ With #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon, you no longer have to choose, because this show is an example of what happens when people go home, and then go big. With Cedric at the helm, and the creativity spawned by current events, this special is going to be a welcome hour of sit-back-relax-and-smile, whole-family entertainment.”

HBO Europe Plans Coronavirus Anthology Series

Even though viewers may not be interested in hearing anymore about the coronavirus, HBO Europe is putting together an anthology series called At Home (En Casa) inspired by the pandemic’s spread across the continent. Deadline reports five Spanish directors have been lined up to create stories with an iPhone and basic production equipment from their home.

Leticia Dolera (Perfect Life), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother), Paula Ortiz (The Bride), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The Days To Come) and Elena Martín (Julia ist) are the filmmakers behind the series, and they will be using only their homes and the people isolating within them to tell 15-minute stories. There will be a variety of stories including romantic comedy, drama and even fantasy, all examining life quarantined at home.

At Home (En Casa) will launch in Spain first sometime in the next few weeks and then will be rolled out internationally.