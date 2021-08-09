Q-Force Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Netflix’s new gay spy-comedy series, Q-Force, revolves around a group of spies who have been quietly disowned by their bosses and placed on the sidelines after the main character, Steve, officially comes out. Sent away on a dead-end assignment to West Hollywood, Steve assembles his own team and, as with any spy story worth telling, these misfits decide to go rogue and force the issue themselves. Hijinks inevitably ensue. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Q-Force.

Q-Force Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Good news, binge-watchers! All 10 half-hour episodes of Q-Force will drop exclusively on Netflix on September 2, 2021. This is great for those who wish to power right through the series in as little time as possible, but potentially less good news for those hoping this series might have a pop culture shelf life for longer than the weekend it releases.

What Is Q-Force?

The official description of Q-Force is as follows:

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

Q-Force Season 1 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Q-Force is created by Sean Hayes and Michael Schur (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Gabe Liedman is also executive producer and, along with Hayes, will even add his voice to a character.

Q-Force Season 1 Cast

Hayes will voice main character Steve Merryweather, the agent who comes out as gay and kickstarts the series in the first place. Veteran actor Gary Cole is voicing Director Dirk Chunley and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy, Black Widow) will be Agent Rick Buck, the straight man on the team. Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne, The Big Bang Theory) voices V while Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Black-ish) provides the voice of Deb. Patti Harrison and Matt Rogers round out the cast as Stat and Twink, respectively.

Q-Force Season 1 Trailer