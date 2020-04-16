Even though new original programming won’t be arrival on the new streaming service Peacock for several months, NBCUniversal isn’t wasting any time teasing what will be in store for subscribers looking for new shows to binge. Today, Peacock released a Punky Brewster teaser and and Saved By the Bell trailer for the revivala of the classic sitcoms from 1980s and 1990s. If we weren’t overloaded with nostalgia already, this will certainly push us closer to the brink.

Saved by the Bell Trailer

The reboot/sequel to Saved By the Bell isn’t even trying to go by a different title. We’re right back at Bayside High School, only this time we’re following a new group of teens. However, it seems not too much has changed, because the new Saved By the Bell follows Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the son of the original show’s Zack Morris, who is just as much of a wise-cracking, smooth-talking bro as his father.

It’s not all new faces though, because Mario Lopez is back as A.C. Slater, who has taken a job as the school’s physical education instructor. Also returning are Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, who now has a son of her own named Jamie (played by Belmont Cameli), as well as Tiffani Amber Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris.

The style of the series is different from the original, losing the old school multi-camera sitcom format and laugh track and opting for a single-camera style that makes the show feel more modern. Will it have more than nostalgia going for it? Can the new cast carry the series? We’ll have to take a time-out sometime down the road to figure it out.

Punky Brewster Trailer

Going even further back into the past, we’ve got a revival of the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster. For those who don’t know, the original series followed child star Soleil Moon Frye as the titular character, a precocious girl being raised by a foster father who needs to lighten up a bit. But the new show turns Punky Brewster into both a real and surrogate parent.

Grown up and raising three kids as a single mother, Penelope Brewster meets an orphan girl who reminds her of the kid she used to be. So she has to rediscover her own “Punky Power,” whatever the hell that means, as she helps a new kid get back on her feet. Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars in the series as Brewster’s ex-husband Travis.

Unlike Saved By the Bell, the Punky Brewster revival is holding onto the multi-camera sitcom style, complete with the laugh track and all. It looks like it’s just as hokey as the original series, and not a far cry from the Full House revival on Netflix. But are there as many Punky Brewster fans out there who care about seeing the show return? Peacock will find out soon enough.