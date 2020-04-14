Last summer, reports circulated that Disney+ would be releasing new episodes of its original shows once a week instead of using the binge model popularized by Netflix. But after months of sticking to that model, the Disney streaming service is switching things up with Prop Culture, a new show that will release each of its eight episodes all at once early next month.

Check out the new Prop Culture trailer below, which showcases the documentary series that uncovers iconic props from movies like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Mary Poppins, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, and more.

Prop Culture Trailer

Prop Culture is hosted by Dan Lanigan, who’s been hunting for screen-used props for more than twenty years and has paid $169,900 for a Ghostbusters proton pack and $270,000 for Deckard’s gun from Blade Runner. “These props, these objects, this ephemera, seem to have magic to it,” Lanigan told Entertainment Weekly. “A shared magic that when somebody sees it, and they know that this was connected to that movie when it was made, there’s something about it that’s super special. I collect so I can get closer to the movie. As weird as it sounds.”

Prop Culture looks like the type of show that we actually want to see from Disney+. Sure, its archives of classic movies are impressive and we’re clearly interested in big ticket items like The Mandalorian and all of the Marvel shows, but aside from that, there really hasn’t been much original content on the service that’s been worth renewing your subscription for. A show like this, which dives into iconic and beloved props from Disney’s long cinematic history seems like a no-brainer for the streaming service, and it seems relatively cheap and easy to produce, too. More like this, please.

The first season of the show tracks down screen-used props from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, Tron, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppet Movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids – and not coincidentally, all of these movies will be streaming on Disney+ when this series drops. It was designed that way, specifically so you can watch an episode, get the history of a cool prop, and then scroll over and instantly watch the movie that prop came from.

All eight episodes of Prop Culture arrive on Disney+ on May 1, 2020.