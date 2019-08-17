Firefighting has never looked so visually exciting as it does in Promare, Studio Trigger’s highly anticipated inaugural feature film. Kill la Kill creator Hiroyuki Imaishi directs this eye-popping visual bonanza, which is like if Fire Emblem had a gonzo mecha baby with Gundam Wing. GKIDS is debuting the first full U.S. trailer for Promare, and the movie arrives in select U.S. theaters this fall. Watch the Promare trailer below.

Promare Trailer

The acclaimed Studio Trigger, the studio behind hit series like Kill La Kill and Little Witch Academia, are bringing their brand of heart-stopping visuals to the feature film stage with their first anime feature, Promare. The film, which uses bold cel-shaded visuals, takes place in a world half-destroyed by the Burnish, a race of pyrokinetic mutants. Thirty years later, a new threat arises in the form of an aggressive group of mutants called “Mad Burnish,” who are combatted by an anti-Burnish rescue team called “Burning Rescue” and Lio Fotia, the leader of the new group of mutants.

Confused? Me too! The trailer is as visually spectacular as can be, but doesn’t do much in the way of explaining the rather complicated plot and mythology. But it doesn’t seem like plot is the priority in Promare, which debuted Stateside at Anime Expo last month to rave reviews praising its frantic animation style and blending of 2D and 3D animation. Promare seems like a stunning next step for Imaishi, who started his career working on Neon Genesis Evangelion before directing animation on FLCL, Diebuster, and various projects at Trigger, which he co-founded. “[Studio Trigger] leveraged past experiences into this film, so I can say this is close to the culmination of our works,” Imaishi said in a statement.

Here is the synopsis for Promare below:

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins.

GKIDS will release Promare as Fathom Events screenings on September 17, 2019 (dubbed) and September 19, 2019 (subbed) as a special event, followed by a limited release on September 20, 2019.