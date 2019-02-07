Nicolas Cage recently described his upcoming film Prisoners of the Ghostland as the “wildest movie” he’s ever made, and that’s saying something. The film teams him with legendary Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono, director of Why Don’t You Play in Hell? and Suicide Club. Now we have two updates on the project, one good, one bad.

First, the good: Green Room‘s Imogen Poots is joining the cast. Now the bad news: Sion Sono has apparently suffered a heart attack. But reports indicate he’s doing well, and is not in any critical danger. So I guess that’s good news after all.

THR broke the news about Imogen Poots joining the Prisoners of the Ghostland cast. They also have some new plot details for the film, which is being described as a “east meets west vortex of beauty and violence”:

When a notorious criminal, Hero (Cage), is sent to rescue an abducted girl (Poots) who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe, they must break the evil curse that binds them and escape the mysterious revenants that rule the Ghostland.

Yes, Nicolas Cage is playing a character named Hero. In the past, Cage sold Prisoners of the Ghostland as the craziest thing he’s ever done:

“I’m thrilled about it! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

All of this sounds amazing. Cage kicks-ass, Poots is a charming actress, and Sion Sono is making his English-language debut. But here’s a setback: the filmmaker apparently just suffered a heart attack.

He seems to be recovering!! Not in any critical danger!! Long live the king! — Third Window Films (@thirdwindow) February 7, 2019

The follow-up that the director is recovering, and not in any critical danger, is certainly good news. And the fact that Poots’ casting was announced today, in the wake of the heart attack news, seems to indicate things are going to be okay.

“We are thrilled to have Imogen Poots join Nicolas Cage in Prisoners of the Ghostland,” said producers XYZ Films. “With Sion Sono at the helm, this suspenseful film will captivate audiences with both its performances and riveting story line. Hold on to the edges of your imagination.”

Hopefully Sion Sono will have a speedy recovery, and unleash Prisoners of the Ghostland upon us soon.