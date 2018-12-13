Nicolas Cage has developed a reputation as a bit of an eccentric. No matter what movie he appears in, audiences look forward to seeing the actor unleash some of his patented Cage Rage, in which he lets loose and goes wild. More often than not, Cage doesn’t disappoint. But we apparently haven’t seen anything yet. According to Cage himself, his next movie – Prisoners of Ghostland – might be his most wild movie yet. The film will team Cage with Sion Sono, the Japanese director behind Why Don’t You Play in Hell?

We all could use more wild Nicolas Cage movies in our lives, and god love him, Nicolas Cage is happy to delivery. During a masterclass at the 3rd International Film Festival and Awards Macao (via ScreenAnarchy), Cage said his next film – Prisoners of Ghostland – is “unlike anything” he’s ever read before, and that’s saying something. Cage also dropped some plot details, which do, indeed sound wild:

“I’m thrilled about it! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

I don’t even know what the hell to make of this. I do like that Cage made sure to mention his skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades, though. Prisoners of Ghostland marks the English-language debut of Sion Sono, a filmmaker who was once called “the most subversive filmmaker working in Japanese cinema today.” Sono is the director behind films Why Don’t You Play In Hell, Love Exposure, Cold Fish and Guilty of Romance. Watch the Why Don’t You Play In Hell trailer below to take a peek at his style.

Why Don’t You Play In Hell

Cage seems to experiencing a new phase of his career. While some of us have long-known he truly was a great actor, most audiences began to view him as a waking, talking meme – someone who only appeared in terrible direct-to-VOD movies where he acted like a wacko. But Cage’s stellar work in Mandy has been like a wake-up call to some viewers; a nice reminder that he’s supremely talented, even when acting like a madman.

Prisoners of Ghostland is due out in 2019.