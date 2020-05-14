Easily one of the most memorable moments from last year’s Joker movie was seeing the increasingly unstable future Clown Prince of Crime take a victory dance down the stairs of The Bronx in New York. Set to the tune of Gary Glitter’s “Rock & Roll Part 2,” the scene in question finds Joaquin Phoenix dancing wildly and energetically as he descends the staircase, and now you can have that moment immortalized on your shelves in the form of an incredibly detailed new Prime 1 Studio Joker statue.

Prime 1 Studio Joker Movie Statue

The most realistic version of the classic DC villain The Joker returns to the Museum Masterline statue series in 1/3 scale from the artisians at Prime 1 Studios and Blitzway. The 2019 psychological thriller film depicts the breakdown of Arthur Fleck, a man forced to smile and endure a ridiculously painful life as he falls into the depths of darkness, liberates his inner violence and madness, and slowly turns into The Joker.

Celebrating 80 years of the Clown Prince of Crime, Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio announce their second collaboration: The Joker 1:3 Scale statue—based on the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix. Working together to create the best Joker of all time, both groups have successfully managed to sculpt this huge masterpiece through close cooperation and developmental exchanges throughout the entire production process—from concept design, production, shooting, and the announcement of the project.

Starting from the very small details, Prime 1 and Blitzway poured all of their efforts into recreating the appearance of Joker, including the vivid facial expressions, costumes that have been realistically scaled down, a diorama base that has been designed from the iconic scenes of the movie, and props tied to some of the most memorable moments of the movie.

The Joker statue is a 1/3 scale collectible that stands 28-inches tall. The suit jacket he’s wearing can be easily shaped and styled, and the base Arthur Fleck dances on recreates a section of the stairs from the movie. There are also two pairs of interchangeable hands to allow for different expressions, as well as some props you can include in them such as a magic flower wand, a joke book, a bag, a rat, a broken signboard, a “Don’t Forget to Smile” poster, and the card explaining his odd laughing condition. If you pre-order, you’ll also get an exclusive clown mask.

The Joker statue will cost you $1,299.99 and will be releases sometime between April and June of 2021.