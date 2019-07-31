Like some sort of perverted Noah’s Ark, Primal will trap Nicolas Cage on a ship full of predatory animals. And honestly, what the hell more do you need? Can’t you just see that movie in your head already? See Cage running around, screaming that scream of his, as CGI animals leap about with fangs bared? I know I can. And I want it in front of my face immediately.

How’s this for a synopsis? “A big game hunter finds himself trapped on a cargo ship when his predatory animals are set loose by a dangerous criminal out to kill everyone on board.” Still not sold? Well, what if I told you this movie starred Nicolas Cage? Is Cage playing the big game hunter? I have no idea – I certainly hope so. But just the thought of Cage trapped on a ship with killer animals is good enough for me. Also, here’s an image.

The movie also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, and Michael Imperioli, and comes from Nick Powell, a stuntman turned director. That suggests – I think – that Primal is going to be big on stunts. So now you can imagine Nic Cage running around, jumping over stuff, and screaming as he’s chased by a tiger or something like that. I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited about all of this.

I know it’s easy to think of Nicolas Cage of a walking, talking meme – especially when he does stuff like this. But he’s an actor who never phones in a performance. He always gives 100% – hell, sometimes he gives 200%. He goes above and beyond and brings his absolutely gonzo approach to acting to whatever part he’s playing. I have no doubt he’ll turn in yet another memorable performance in Primal.

This is just one of several projects Cage has on the horizon. The actor will also appear in the Richard Stanley H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, the Sion Sono flick Prisoners of the Ghostland, and Jiu Jitsu, about a ninja fighting an alien. You will watch all of those – don’t even pretend you won’t.

Primal hits theaters and VOD on November 8, 2019.