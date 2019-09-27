Genndy Tartakovsky is coming home. The master animator behind Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack and the original Star Wars: The Clone Wars is returning to Cartoon Network with Primal, a miniseries about a caveman and the dinosaur he hunts with. While that premise may sound like something for a younger audience, consider putting the kids to bed before you hit play on this one. Primal is a violent and intense show about surviving in a harsh world, and a new clip from the series really sells the violence and intense tone.

However, as you’ll see, Primal also brings some comedy. Because this intense hunt ends with a confrontation that is grim but also hilarious, as two hunters face off over their newly killed prey.

Primal Clip

Primal recently previewed a number of episodes at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas and while I wasn’t able to attend the screening, I heard nothing but positive reactions from those who did. /Film contributor Rafael Motamayor took to Twitter with a rave reaction, writing:

I knew Tartakovsky’s PRIMAL would be visually stunning and a fun gore fest, but I wasn’t expecting it to have so much heart. We saw 4 of 5 episodes and it is just a perfect example of visual storytelling. No dialogue, incredible action, heartfelt emotion.

Other responses from the fest echoed this one – Primal is apparently a ton of violent fun, complementing the intensity with unexpected warmth and humor. Count me in.

This sounds like a return to form for Tartakovsky, who has spent most of the past decade helming the massively successful and powerfully mediocre Hotel Transylvania series. However, seeing him return to Cartoon Network with a show that seemingly captures everything that made animation aficionados fall for him in the first place is a treat. More of this, please.

Primal will air in its entirety across five days, beginning on October 7 and concluding on October 11. Here’s the official synopsis: