Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but FX will be kicking off the celebrations a little early with a new documentary series that will dive into the history of the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights from the 1950s through the 2000s.

Pride hails from LGBTQ+ filmmakers and shines a light on the decades of fighting and prejudice that the people of this marginalized community had to endure and unfortunately still have to confront to this very day. The first Pride trailer has arrived to highlight a variety of milestone moments in this struggle that will hopefully come to an end one day.

Pride Documentary Series Trailer

Directors Tom Kalin, Andrew Ahn, Cheryl Dunye, Anthony Caronna, Alex Smith, Yance Ford and Ro Haber dive into the history of the fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights, focusing on everything from the FBI surveillance of homosexuals during the Lavendar Scare of the 1950s to the Culture Wars and AIDS crisis of the 1990s. As the series heads into the 2000s, it will explore whether the visibility of some gays and lesbians is a real victory, even as trans rights still hang in the balance.

Pride will include archived footage from the decades of this fight, as well as interviews with key figures such as Madeleine Tress, videographer Nelson Sullivan, Bayard Rustin, writer Audre Lord, Senators Tammy Baldwin and Lester Hunt, and trans pioneers Christine Jorgensen, Flawless Sabrina, Ceyenne Doroshow, Susan Stryker, Kate Bornstein, Dean Spade and Raquel Willis.

This is a side of history that is not addressed extensively in many schools, but it’s important to create a world where everyone can be accepted for who they are. It’s a lesson we all must learn so future generations are not doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past, even if their parents refuse to accept the inevitability of progress.

Pride will air on FX beginning with the first three episodes at 8:00 P.M. ET on May 14 and the final three episodes will air on May 21 at 8:00 P.M. ET. The day after they premiere on FX, all episodes can be streamed on Hulu.