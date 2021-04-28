Sailor Moon is one of the most iconic animes of the ’90s. That’s why it’s a little curious that the 2014 reboot, which more loyally adapted Naoko Takeuchi’s manga, came and went without much noise. Maybe the nostalgia had faded, maybe it was the different animation style, or maybe it was the anime’s U.S. streaming home on Hulu, which until now had the exclusive streaming rights to the reboot, titled Sailor Moon Crystal.

But now, the two-part film that follows up Sailor Moon Crystal has been snatched up by Netflix. Watch the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie announcement trailer below.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

The teaser for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie nods to its global popularity, with Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon saying their iconic phrase in Spanish, German, English, and a handful of other languages before finally ending in its original Japanese. It’s a very effective little teaser that plays up the nostalgia for the series and shows that Netflix really does know what it’s doing (pour one out for Hulu).

Netflix announced the June release date for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 following the films’ initial theatrical release in Japan in January and February this year. The film is based on the “Dream Arc” of the original manga series, which follows the first love between Chibi-Usa and Helios.

Netflix has been aggressively trying to corner the anime market, and they landed their biggest acquisition yet after getting the streaming rights to Neon Genesis Evangelion. It’s hard to express how much of a landmark series the ’90s Sailor Moon was (hello from someone who dressed up as Sailor Moon multiple times for Halloween), and the streaming giant knows how to play it up.

Fumio Osano, Naoko Takeuchi’s longtime editor said in a statement, “We have long been hoping to bring ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February, 2021. Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice.”

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is directed by Chiaki Kon (The Way of the Househusband) with character designs by Kazuko Tadano (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon) and hails from TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN.

Here is the synopsis for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie premieres on Netflix on June 3, 2021.