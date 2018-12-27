Cool Stuff: ‘Predator’ Inspires Limited Edition Dutch Bourbon Whiskey
Posted on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
We’ve seen whiskey inspired by recent movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Blade Runner 2049, but a new smooth bourbon whiskey is on the way that pays tribute to a fan favorite movie from all the way back in 1987.
Silver Screen Bottling Company and Fox Studios are partnering to release Dutch Bourbon Whiskey, inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s lead character Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer from the sci-fi action classic Predator. Find out how to get your hands on this Predator whiskey below.
Here’s how Silver Screen Bottling Company describes their latest cinematic whiskey:
There are days when you are pushing too many pencils, feeling slack-jawed, and there’s nothing you can do to get your mind to stick around. Days when you’re dropped in the meat-grinder, and life looks at you as if you ain’t no man. You’re just a bleeding thing, alien to everyone around you, and it’s as if the whole world is saying- if it bleeds, we can kill it.
But you ain’t got time to bleed.
It’s payback time. You remember a little taste of home: Dutch Bourbon Whiskey. Filling a glass, the aroma digs in like an Alabama tick. Knock, knock…this is quality. You take a sip, and the smooth taste takes you away on a chopper of blended flavors. Like a rescue team, not assassins.
Another sip, and your mind wanders to exotic Val Verde, where the jungle comes alive and takes you on a journey filled with cold mud baths, waterfall diving, and trophy hunting. It makes Cambodia look like Kansas, but you want more, because your appetite for adventure is as big as a house.
This is Dutch Bourbon Whiskey. When you’re in a world of hurt, a sip of Ol’ Painless will have you saying “I’m gonna have me some fun.
Surely you won’t want to get to the choppa after you’ve tossed back a few glasses of this bourbon whiskey with full-bodied flavor and hints of vanilla, coconut, and bergamon. But as you can see, the bottle isn’t shy about using that famous quote from the movie in the form of an elite special forces patch design. The logo also features the signature laser sight of the Predator surrounding the choppa in question.
If you want to get your hands on this Predator whiskey, you can pre-order it over at DutchWhiskey.com for $34.99, and it’s expected to arrive sometime in April.