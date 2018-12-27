There are days when you are pushing too many pencils, feeling slack-jawed, and there’s nothing you can do to get your mind to stick around. Days when you’re dropped in the meat-grinder, and life looks at you as if you ain’t no man. You’re just a bleeding thing, alien to everyone around you, and it’s as if the whole world is saying- if it bleeds, we can kill it.

But you ain’t got time to bleed.

It’s payback time. You remember a little taste of home: Dutch Bourbon Whiskey. Filling a glass, the aroma digs in like an Alabama tick. Knock, knock…this is quality. You take a sip, and the smooth taste takes you away on a chopper of blended flavors. Like a rescue team, not assassins.

Another sip, and your mind wanders to exotic Val Verde, where the jungle comes alive and takes you on a journey filled with cold mud baths, waterfall diving, and trophy hunting. It makes Cambodia look like Kansas, but you want more, because your appetite for adventure is as big as a house.

This is Dutch Bourbon Whiskey. When you’re in a world of hurt, a sip of Ol’ Painless will have you saying “I’m gonna have me some fun.