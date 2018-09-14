Since The Predator is heading into theaters this weekend (albeit to mostly disappointed reviews), of course the folks at Honest Trailers wanted to flashback all the way to 1987 for a tongue-in-cheek look back at the only truly great movie in the Predator franchise.

Watch the Predator Honest Trailer below.

The 1980s was a good time for action movies, and they don’t get much more macho than Predator. Everyone is jacked up to holy hell and looks totally badass in camouflage and armed to the teeth with heavy weapons. And then there’s Shane Black (who would go on to direct The Predator) as the scrawny, smart ass Hawkins who was brought into the team so they could have someone work on the script while they were shooting. But he refused, and that’s why he gets killed first. The more you know!

Anyway, it’s hard to argue with the fact that Predator basically turns into Home Alone in the final act as Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sets a series of traps to catch this ugly motherfucker off guard. But it doesn’t matter, because the Predator is just a safari hunter equipped with advanced technology, and those assholes deserve to get taken out.

By the way, don’t let the critical consensus get you down. The Predator is one hell of a fun time at the movies, and Shane Black brings new life to the franchise and delivers plenty of non-stop bloody action. Personally, I think it’s the perfect way to end the summer.