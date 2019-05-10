John Wick and Predator may both be action franchises, but with the exception of high body counts, blood and bullets, they couldn’t be more different from each other. But soon enough they’ll both have one more thing in common: they’re getting the video game treatment.

That’s right, there are new Predator and John Wick video game adaptations on the way, and much like they film franchises themselves, they could not be more different from each other. Find out about each of them below.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

First up, Predator fans will be excited to hear about this announcement from Sony’s State of Play. Predator: Hunting Grounds is a new game being by Illphonic in conjunction with 20th Century Fox. The trailer above is merely a tease for the game, implying that you’ll be among a group of soldiers trying to survive an attack by a Predator, just like the original movie. But what fun would a Predator game be if you don’t get to strap on the gauntlet and stealthily sneak around the jungle?

Here’s how the PlayStation Blog describes the game:

One group of players will control members of an elite Fireteam who pack state-of-the-art conventional firepower, from shotguns and SMGs to sniper rifles and more. Meanwhile, one player will control the Predator: a stealthy, acrobatic killing machine bristling with exotic alien technology such as the infamous Plasmacaster. As the Fireteam attempt to carry out paramilitary missions – annihilating bad guys and recovering important items – the Predator will be closing in, using its advanced vision mode to track and ambush its prey.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is currently planned for a release sometime in 2020 on PlayStation 4.

John Wick Video Game

You would think that John Wick would be perfect for a first-person shooter (or even a third-person shooter), but instead, Polygon reports game designer Mike Bithell and Good Shepherd Entertainment is giving the franchise a strategy action game called John Wick Hex for consoles, Windows PC and Mac. Here’s how the game is described:

Created in close cooperation with the creative and stunt teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.

While I like the idea of the strategy coming into play for the action, I absolutely hate the look of this game. Sure, it’s stylized, but it also feels cheap. Honestly, what I’d rather have is an open world game like Grand Theft Auto where you’re John Wick and have an endless array of assassin jobs that can go right or wrong. Being able to play in the world of The Continental sounds amazing, and I wish there was a video game that took us there properly. At the very least, this one will feature an original story with Ian McShane and Lance Reddick reprising their roles from the films.

There’s no release date for John Wick Hex yet, so stay tuned.

(If we’re being honest, what we really need is a John Wick vs Predator game, and then everything will be fine).