Last we brought news that eOne and Hasbro were working on a new Power Rangers universe that would unfold in both a new movie and TV show. The new version of the sci-fi superhero team, originally imported from Japan in the 1990s, will move away from the most recent big screen adaptation that came from Lionsgate in 2017 and branch off into an entirely new franchise. Now we have word that the script for the new Power Rangers movie will be in the hands of writer Bryan Edward Hill, who has written on the DC Universe series Titans, where he also serves as executive story editor.

Deadline has news on Bryan Edward Hill being hired as the Power Rangers reboot writer. Though you might not know Hill by name, he’s written a bunch of comic books, ranging from Spider-Man, Hulk and X-Men to Batman and DC’s crossover with Hanna-Barbera cartoons. He’s also dabbled in non-superhero comics like Angel and Rick and Morty.

As a feature screenwriter, it seems his career is just starting to take off. Hill recently adapted Black for Warner Bros. Pictures, another project called Revenge of Magic, and he also rewrote the script for I Am Yours at Paramount Pictures. So he’s been quite in-demand lately, which would explain his hiring for something like Power Rangers.

Previously, Jonathan Entwistle (creator of both The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay With This on Netflx) was attached to direct the new Power Rangers movie, and he’s supposed to act as “a conductor of a connected story universe that will bridge across multiple platforms.” That means he’ll oversee both the movie and TV show adaptations that would come after.

As for how this new Power Rangers approach might go, it was previously reported that the movie would take the Power Rangers back to the 1990s in a time travel story akin to Back to the Future, leaving the team to figure out how they can get back to the present. Is there any chance that when they travel back in time, they meet the original iteration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers? It would probably require some de-aging visual effects on the original cast since it’s been over 25 years since the first version of the show debuted in the United States, but that would be a huge draw for nostalgic fans.

For what it’s worth, the original Power Rangers line-up has been part of an outstanding series of comics, expanding the villain roster and giving some characters interesting twists thanks to parallel universes and whatnot. It would be interesting to see if this new Power Rangers universe can bring some of those story elements into play, but we’ve got awhile to wait before we’ll get any whiff of details like that.