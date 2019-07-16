The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had an endless array of comic book crossovers throughout their long history. They’ve met up with Archie, ALF, and Garfield, and more recently the heroes in a half-shell worked with the Ghostbusters and Batman. Now BOOM! Studios has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles slated to crossover with Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the original iteration of the Japanese-imported superhero team, in a new limited comic series starting this winter. Find out more below.

BOOM! Studios announced the Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic today (via Comic Book Resources). It’s a five-issue series that will hit shelves starting December 4 this year, and the first cover has already been unveiled:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles begins with the Power Rangers arriving in New York City to find that Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, has joined forces with classic Turtles villain Shredder. The Rangers are then greeted less-than-enthusiastically by the Turtles themselves. Sounds like your typical crossover storyline, but this isn’t the first time the two properties have met before.

That’s a clip from an episode of Power Rangers in Space called “Shell Shocked.” In it, we get to see an iteration of the turtles as they appeared in the live-action FOX series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. As you can see, it wasn’t anything to write home about, and this comic crossover looks infinitely better.

Ryan Parrott, who has been working on the fantastic Power Rangers comic book series, will be writing the crossover, and Simone di Meo will be illustrating. Apparently Parrott has been sitting on this awesome crossover idea for a long time. The writer says:

“Honestly, I’m pretty certain keeping this project a secret has taken years off my life. These two iconic franchises were my TV parents, each teaching me valuable life lessons thirty minutes at a time. The Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles are too insanely awesome not to bring together. I mean, they’re both color-coded teenage martial artists who fight monsters! It just makes too much sense! A huge thank you to Hasbro and Nickelodeon for letting me play with so many of their wonderful toys, as it is truly an honor to be a part of such an exciting crossover. I’m the luckiest kid in the world, and I cannot wait for you all to see what we’ve been putting together.”

Since both the Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles are skilled in martial arts and have their own set of weapons to wield, their inevitable battle should be something cool to behold on the page. But surely their conflict won’t last long once the turtles realize that the Green Ranger doesn’t represent all the Power Rangers. And who knows how the turtles will react once they see those Zords pop up out of the ground.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 arrives on December 4, 2019.