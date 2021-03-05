FX is striking Pose from its line-up.

This morning, the co-creators of the groundbreaking, history-making drama series announced that the show is ending with its upcoming third season, which will premiere this May. Read their comments and see some reactions from the cast below.

Pose, FX’s drama about the underground ballroom community of New York City in the 1980s and 1990s, made history by having the largest LGBTQIA cast of any show in history. The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys in 2019, which it did not win, but star Billy Porter did become the first openly gay Black man to be nominated for and to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The third season will premiere on May 2, 2021, and the series will wrap up once that season comes to an end.

“We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful,” said co-creator Ryan Murphy. “Pose‘s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.”

“I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape,” co-creator Steven Canals wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life.”

Brad Falchuk, the show’s third co-creator, also spoke incredibly highly of his experience making the series. “I am more proud of this show than anything else I have created – or ever will create.”

Here is the season 3 synopsis, courtesy of ComingSoon:

In the final season, it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.

And finally, here are some reactions to the news from people who work on the show:

Pose gave me a massive opportunity & changed my life. It’s changed many lives & conversations. Sad to see it end but happy it’s shifted the queer & television landscape. I’ll be tuning in for the final dip. You should too ?? #PoseFX https://t.co/fH2F9VP24F — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) March 5, 2021

Saying goodbye to POSE is one of the hardest things I gotta do…? The third & final season airs Sunday May 2 on FX. We made it for y’all. #poseFX pic.twitter.com/5EB49F6zjl — Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) March 5, 2021