‘Pose’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Get ready to strike a Pose for a second season. The critically acclaimed Ryan Murphy series about the rise of the ball culture world in 1980s New York has been renewed for season 2 by FX. And now that FX has renewed Pose for season 2, it creates an exciting new precedent for major TV dramas lead by a majority transgender cast.

Just as Pose is about to close out its critically acclaimed first season, FX has renewed the dance musical series for a second season, according to Variety. John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions praised the “revolutionary” series in a statement accompanying the renewal:

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with ‘Pose,’ an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture. As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like ‘Pose’ on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is ‘Pose.’”

Pose is a dance musical that explores the little-known parts of society in 1980s New York, including “the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, and the downtown social and literary scene.” The series debuted to critical acclaim this year, but it’s particularly notable for boasting the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

The majority transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, and newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, and Angel Bismark Curiel.

Co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes, Pose season 1 ran for eight episodes. There are no details yet on whether season 2 will have the same episode count.

The penultimate episode of Pose season 1 is set to air on Sunday. The second season of the show is slated to debut in 2019.