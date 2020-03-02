It’s the 1990s, and the employees of a small movie theater in a predominantly Christian town are about to face pure evil. That’s the set-up of Porno, a new horror-comedy being distributed by Fangoria. If you’ve been following the Fangoria movie releases so far, you probably know what you’re in for: over-the-top gore, very broad comedy, and questionable special effects created on a small budget. Not that there’s anything wrong with any of that! Watch the Porno trailer below.

Porno Trailer

I saw Porno last year at the Overlook Film Festival, and, well…it wasn’t for me. I love the premise – “When five teen employees at the local movie theater in a small Christian town discover a mysterious old film hidden in its basement, they unleash an alluring succubus who gives them a sex education… written in blood” – I was just not a fan of the execution. But hey, that’s me! You might be all over this new Fangoria release.

“This film was inspired by An American Werewolf in London and The Lost Boys, the films that taught me horror could be enjoyed when served with a healthy dose of comedy,” director Keola Racela said in a statement. “It was inspired by John Hughes movies and Kenneth Anger movies and David Cronenberg movies. It was inspired by my childhood growing up in a small, largely homogenous town. It was inspired by my parents’ brief conversion to Mormonism, during which I can scarcely recall a day from eighth grade to high school graduation where our house was not host to a cavalcade of bright-eyed, genuinely enthusiastic missionaries…It was inspired by an adult friend, a person of admirable faith, who confided that he hadn’t discovered masturbation until college – after which it was off to the races. It was inspired by watching my mother suffer then persevere through the experience of coming out. It was inspired by every shameful feeling I ever felt about my sexuality in my adolescence. It was inspired by the weirdos I met in film school, with whom I rallied to make this weirdo film.”

Even though I’m not the biggest fan of this film, I do think that’s an overall sweet, thoughtful statement, so kudos to Keola Racela. Porno opens in theaters April 10, followed by VOD and eventually streaming on Shudder. You can check out a poster below.