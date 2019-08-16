Universal Pictures released Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping in June of 2016, and the movie was completely overshadowed by the rest of blockbuster season. Despite being raucously hilarious, the movie bombed hard with a total domestic box office total of just $9.6 million. But in the three years since then, it’s become a cult favorite – so much that the soundtrack finally got an outstanding vinyl release from Mondo, and now Shout Factory is giving us the Popstar Steelbook Blu-ray release we deserve.

Popstar Steelbook Blu-ray

Shout Factory revealed the new Popstar Steelbook Blu-ray release yesterday, and it features some absolutely incredible artwork by Nathanael Marsh, who has designed several of the Steelbook releases at the niche home video distribution house. It’s a fantastic tribute to one of the funniest and surprising scenes in the movie:

Not only is the Steelbook case adorned with a fully realized image of the off-camera battle between Conner4Real and a giant queen bee, but the artwork is also being released as a limited edition lithograph with every purchase of the Steelbook at both Shout Factory and TheLonelyIsland.com (while supplies last). Check it out in full:

This is some of the best artwork we’ve ever seen for a Steelbook release, especially one that isn’t necessarily commemorative or celebratory of a milestone anniversary. Plus, the fact that it takes a moment that is never shown on camera and uses it to adorn the cover ensures that this is something for the most hardcore fans of Popstar, of which there should be many more. There are even Easter eggs like a Poppy Award sitting on the patio table and Conner’s turtle Maximus ready to take on the queen bee, too.