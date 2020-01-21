Your heart may be made of stone if you’re not excited (or at least intrigued) by the sleek CGI remake of the Pokémon movie that made you bawl your eyes out at eight years old. So prepare for those tear ducts to well up again, because Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is coming to Netflix.

After making its world debut last summer at Anime Expo 2019, the CGI remake of Pokemon: The First Movie is finally coming to the U.S. on Netflix. And while it looks like there isn’t a chance for Pokémon fans to cry together in the theater, they will at least get to see the all-powerful Mewtwo in action in just a month. Watch the Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution trailer below.

Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Trailer

It isn’t a coincidence that the 22nd film in the long-running Pokémon franchise looks a lot like the first one — the CGI remake of Pokemon: The First Movie celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Pokemon Company’s very first feature film, which marked the beginning of the franchise’s ascendancy to global domination. While it won’t get a big-screen release in western theaters like the 1998 first movie, it’s not a huge surprise that Netflix has swooped in to debut the film Stateside. The streaming giant has accumulated a massive anime collection and a loyal following of fans who probably give a nice nostalgic viewership boost to Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, despite the unfamiliar CG animation style that makes Ash, Brock, and Misty look like video game characters, despite the stunning backdrops.

But there are some familiar voices in Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution. The English-dubbed film cast features the current voice actors for the Pokémon characters (sorry OG fans from before 2005), with Sarah Natochenny as Ash Ketchum, Bill Rogers as Brock, and Michele Knotz as Misty. The Japanese version does include the original voice cast returning for the movie, including the original voice of Mewtwo, Masachika Ichimura. Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara direct Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution, which was written by Takeshi Shudo.

Here is the synopsis for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution:

When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature. The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo was intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge…

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution arrives on Netflix on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2020.