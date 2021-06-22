Playmobil has been digging into some of the most iconic franchises in cinema history with playsets for Ghostbusters and Back to the Future. Now they’re heading into the final frontier with a huge Star Trek playset of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the original series, complete with all the main characters and interior compartments to fit them. Check out the Playmobil Star Trek playset below.

Playmobil Star Trek Enterprise Playset

Where’s Captain Kirk? Why he’s on the bridge of the Playmobil 70548 Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Playset! Quite possibly the biggest and most deluxe Playmobil playset created up to this point, this 42-inch long, 18-inch wide starship includes electronic lights and sounds that can be controlled by your smart device! It includes a display cradle, plus wire for ceiling suspension if that’s your preferred means of display. The set includes a marvelous ship modeled after its appearance on the original series, plus figures and accessories. You’ll get Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, Ensign Chekov, Lt. Uhura, Captain James T. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lt. Sulu, and of course Chief Engineer Montgomery “Scott” Scotty. That’s a lot of fun in one big box!

The Playmobil Star Trek playset also features interiors that open up, revealing the engineering room, the bridge, and more. Plus, all the characters will be equipped with phasers, tricorders, communicators, and even a dilithium crystal. But be careful to not let the tribbles get out of hand and take over the ship.

Now for the bad news. If you want to bring the Playmobil Star Trek playset home, it’ll cost you a whopping $499.99. This is one of those weird times when you’re getting a playset that looks like it was made for kids but has a price point that’s clearly catered to adult collectors. But I’m sure there are hardcore Star Trek fans out there who will get great use out of it with their children too.

Here’s everything you get with the Playmobil Star Trek Enterprise playset:

Thanks to Trek Collective for the images. You can pre-order at Entertainment Earth right now.