Pixar Animation has given us adventures toys, bugs, fish, cars, monsters, robots, rats, superheroes and emotions. But now they’re about to dive into a different arena altogether with their latest movie from Monsters University director Don Scanlon.

Onward is a new fantasy family comedy starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as Barley and Ian Lightfoot, two elf brothers who have lost their father and decide to embark on an adventure to see if there’s some magic left in the world. The first Onward trailer has arrived, and it certainly feels like something completely different from Pixar.

Onward Trailer

The pairing of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt is undoubtedly what will make this movie work. Their characters couldn’t be more different from each other, Pratt being the older, wild brother and Holland being the awkward younger sibling, but they still have that brotherly bond between them. They also have a kick-ass van with a unicorn painted on the side of it. Plus, we also have Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mother, and that should bring some good laughs as well.

The world is one that mixes elements of fantasy forests with a modern neighborhood. The result is a unique aesthetic that will likely play with the various customs we’re familiar with while also adding creative touches that give the world that fantasy feeling. Just the houses alone have that combination of Smurf huts mixed with suburban houses.

Previously, director Don Scanlon talked about how this movie was very personal to him. At the D23 Expo back in 2017, we wrote this about Scanlon’s passion for the film:

“When he was young, his father passed away. He saw photos and videos of him, but he and his younger brother never heard his voice until later on in their lives. When Scanlon was a teenager, he was sent a cassette tape by a family member featuring his father’s voice. All his father said on the recording was “bye,” but Scanlon said it felt like magic to him and his brother.”

That served as the basis for Onward, which will undoubtedly bring some family comedy to the table, but also has some genuine emotion at the center of it. After all, the movie is called Onward, and that surely has something to do with moving forward and persevering following the death of a loved one.

Here’s the official teaser poster for Onward followed by the synopsis from Pixar:

In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest in a van named Guinevere to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world. Featuring Tom Holland as the voice of Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt as the voice of Ian’s older brother, Barley.

Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.