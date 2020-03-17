In Pixar’s movie Onward, there’s a role-playing game called Quests of Yore, featuring fantasy creatures, spells, artifacts, locations and more. It’s a source of obsession for the elder elf brother Barley (Chris Pratt), and he shows his younger brother Ian (Tom Holland) how everything in the book is actually inspired by the real magical history of their world that society has mostly forgotten in favor of modern technology. Now Quests of Yore will become a real role-playing game to play with your friends.

USAopoly (The Op) is releasing Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition, a role-playing game that allows fans to play the exact game seen in Pixar’s Onward. The fact that this is “Barley’s Edition” of the game would seem to indicate that Barley has made some modifications of his own to the gameplay experience.

The game is described as “an imaginative and immersive fantasy gameplay experience, where the “Quest Master” unfolds the story narrative while players develop, enrich and actualize their characters along their journey.” Here’s the official synopsis for Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition:

In this immersive role-playing game, gather your Fellowship and embark on an epic Quest across the lands of old. Rush to the aid of the satyrs of Clovendell and uncover a mystery that will test your adventurers’ strength and teamwork. Take on the role of the Quest Master leading the travelers or one of the fellowship hungry for adventure! The tale you tell will feature the folk and lore of the hit Pixar movie Onward. Elves, cyclops, goblins, dragons… and The Manticore, are just some of what awaits you on your journey in Quests of Yore: Barley’s Edition.

The game will be available sometime this fall in North America with a retail price $49.99. You’ll also be able to find it in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

However, if that price seems a little too salty, you can also immerse yourself in the Quests of Yore by picking up the companion book modeled after the same book that Ian and Barley take on their road trip with half of their father. It features a bunch of incredible artwork and information about the magical fantasy world.

As seen in Disney and Pixar’s film, Onward, Barley and Ian Lightfoot would never set out on an adventure without their Quests of Yore guide book! Based on the book featured in the movie, this guide is full of wondrous characters and creatures to meet, exciting landmarks to explore, and powerful spells to learn. It even includes Ian and Barley’s fun doodles and notes, so you can join the two brothers on their epic quest!

You can pick that book up now over at Amazon for $15.29.