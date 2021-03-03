Danny Boyle already took part in one FX series – Trust, which featured a cowboy-hatted Brendan Fraser breaking the fourth wall – and now he’s returned with Pistol. This six-episode limited series is about the iconic punk band the Sex Pistols – specifically Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The series is based on Jones’s memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, and stars Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Acute Misfortune) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (Crawl, 1917, Blackbird) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Medici) as Sid Vicious, and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook. The series has begun principal photography, which means we now have a Pistol first look image, which you can see below.

Above you can see the Sex Pistols, or at least the Sex Pistols as they appear in the upcoming FX limited-series Pistol. Danny Boyle is executive producing and directing the series, which “offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories, Pistol moves from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. Their single ‘God Save the Queen’ was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK’s NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offense to the monarchy.”

In addition to the cast members mentioned above, the series also features Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors) as Nancy Spungen, Thomas-Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones) as Malcolm McLaren, Talulah Riley (Westworld) as Vivienne Westwood, Christian Lees (Sun Records) as Glen Matlock, and Iris Law makes her screen debut as Soo Catwoman.

“It’s great to be back in business with Danny Boyle, an exceptional artist responsible for so many great feature films and TV series,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Steve Jones was at the center of the storm that shook the rock establishment and we’re thrilled to have Danny and the rest of the creative team tell his story as a member of one of music’s most notorious bands – the Sex Pistols.”

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” added Boyle. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Pistol will arrive sometime in 2022.