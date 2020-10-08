Pinewood Atlanta Studios is getting a new name. The production facility which has become the home of many Marvel Studios productions like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man, has rebranded itself as Trilith Studios, a nod to the British roots of Pinewood Studios, which opened its first location in the United Kingdom.

The Pinewood Atlanta Studios rebrand, as part of the Georgia-based facility’s separation from its U.K. mothership as well as a new 935-acre master development, is complete. Pinewood Atlanta Studios announced that it is rebranding itself as Trilith Studios, a name change announced seven months after the owners unveiled plans for a 220,000 square-foot expansion due to be completed in the spring of 2022. The move completes the Atlanta partners’ separation from the U.K. counterparts, after the U.K-based Pinewood Group Limited recently sold its stake in Pinewood Atlanta to its Atlanta-based partners.

But Trilith won’t be completely shedding its British roots. The owners, in a press release, revealed that the name Trilith represents the “three pillars of creativity behind it: storytelling, purpose-built places and emerging technology,” and it also pays homage to its roots in the U.K. The name refers to the three-stone structures at the Stonehenge monument near Salisbury in the U.K., which are are known as trilithons or triliths. Frank Patterson, president and CEO of Trilith Studios LLC, said:

“A trilith is an appropriate symbol for our new identity as it represents a nod to our U.K. history while serving as a metaphor for the three pillars of our vision. The new Trilith Studios brand signals to the entertainment industry our expansion from a facilities business to an ecosystem intentionally built for the creative industries.”

The facility, located south of Atlanta, has been in operation for six years, kicking off with its first movie production Ant-Man. Since then, it’s become the go-to facility for Marvel productions both in film and TV, due to its impressive campus, which currently occupies 700 acres and houses more than 50 production-related businesses. And that will be expanding even more, even amid coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, with construction on a walkable community that began two years ago. Features for the development include vendor businesses, custom homes and micro-villages, chef-driven restaurants and schools for employees in the film and creative industries. The plan is to house 5,000 residents in 1,400 homes, including 600 multi-family homes.

“We are excited about making a spectacular gathering place where professionals in the creative industries – and anyone who appreciates storytelling and innovation – will feel inspired and at home,” said Rob Parker, president of Trilith Development LLC.