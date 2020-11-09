It’s been over three years since Rick and Morty introduced us to Pickle Rick, the little brined version of the brilliant but demented Rick Sanchez. After turning himself into a pickle in an attempt to avoid going to family therapy, Pickle Rick became a pop culture sensation, and now there are t-shirts, action figures, plushes, and even Pringles inspired by the pickled scientist. Now the love for Pickle Rick is being extended to seltzer water, thanks to a collaboration between Adult Swim and Miracle Seltzer.

Pickle Rick Miracle Selzter

In the official press release from Miracle Seltzer, they explained how they made this happened:

“To create this new seltzer, Miracle reached out to Pickle Juice, the original creators of the pickle beverage formulated to relieve muscle cramps and replenish electrolytes, to create a flavor fortified version of their juice containing dual filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc, and vitamin C and E. Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER is made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, is sugar free, and caffeine free with no artificial flavors or colors.”

This limited edition flavor of Miracle Seltzer is being released in conjunction with the Adult Swim Festival, a virtual event unfolding online through the Adult Swim YouTube channel on November 13 and November 14, and the latter just so happens to be National Pickle Day.

You can order a 12-pack of Pickle Rick Miracle Seltzer right now from their website for $24, where they also have some Pickle Rick merchandise for sale. If you’d rather not pay for shipping, you can also pick it up in certain stores, including DashMart, Spencer’s Gifts, and Extra Butter in New York City, Braindead Studios and Burgerlords in Los Angeles, Sticky’s Finger Joint in New York and New Jersey, Hungry Ghost Press in Providence, and Fetch Park in Atlanta.