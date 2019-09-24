Phoebe Waller-Bridge has her post-Fleabag future in, well, the bag. Fresh off her six Emmy wins for the brilliant Amazon dark comedy series Fleabag, Waller-Bridge is teaming up with Amazon Studios again with a massive overall TV deal. Cue a Fleabag-style smirk at the camera.

Waller-Bridge has just signed a massive overall deal with Amazon to produce new television content that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, according to Variety. The outlet reports that the deal is worth around $20 million a year.

The news of this deal comes right after Waller-Bridge cleaned up at the 2019 Emmy Awards this past Sunday for her sensational dark comedy series Fleabag, taking home the major awards for best comedy series, best writing in a comedy series, and best actress in a comedy series. Although Waller-Bridge has denied any chance of Fleabag returning for a third season, the talented multi-hyphenate isn’t against collaborating with Amazon Studios again, which she praised in her statement following the announcement:

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on ‘Fleabag’ was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement, added, “We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios! As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing. Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

All eyes are trained on Waller-Bridge as she continues her meteoric ascent with the end of Fleabag. Waller-Bridge was recently brought on to punch up the script for Cary Funkanaga’s James Bond film No Time to Die, and she’s teased a feature film in the future to The Hollywood Reporter. “The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again. Oh shit.’ I woke up with the vision of this film,” Waller-Bridge said of this mystery film, which she’s currently writing with the intent to direct.

But it seems like her deal with Amazon will remain strictly in the TV realm, an area in which she’s excelled not only with Fleabag but shows like Killing Eve, the acclaimed BBC drama she created, and the 2016 sitcom Crashing. I can’t wait to see what other sharp, hilarious, and heartbreaking stuff she has in store for us.