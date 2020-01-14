Production on The Batman is underway right now over in London. So far, all we know is director Matt Reeves has assembled an exceptional cast to surround Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight. There’s Colin Farrell, who was recently confirmed to play The Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as the sneaky Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. However, we don’t yet know who Peter Sarsgaard will play in the movie. But that hasn’t stopped the actor from discussing what making The Batman feels like, which he compares to see The Pixies in concert when he was in college. Wait, what?

At the recent Television Critics Association panel from CBS All Access, CinemaBlend heard Peter Saragaard talking about working on The Batman with Matt Reeves, and he made a rather interesting comparison to his younger years. The actor said:

“Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]. The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it…”

This sounds more like the personal excitement that Peter Sarsgaard is feeling rather than representative of the movie’s overall style or aesthetic. But just for good measure, here’s “I Bleed” by The Pixies to provide a better perspective on what he’s saying:

Just in case you’re still not on the same page as Sarsgaard, the actor added a bit more clarification:

“The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it’s very emotional. The Pixies were incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful.”

So it sounds like the feeling Sarsgaard gets from this cast and working on The Batman is a satisfying one. That’s a good place for an actor to be, and hopefully it bodes well for the entire production.

Speaking of which, just recently it was confirmed that some Batmobile sequences will be shot in Glasgow, Scotland. Using England and Scotland locations for Gotham City should help give The Batman a different vibe than we’ve seen before. Christopher Nolan’s representation of Gotham City felt more in line with New York and Chicago, but perhaps we’ll be getting a Gotham that’s actually a little more gothic, though not quite as gothic as Tim Burton’s version of Batman’s home.