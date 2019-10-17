Last year’s Peter Rabbit cost $50 million to make and managed to rake in over $350 million worldwide, so you know what that means: it’s sequel time. Sony Pictures Entertainment has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which takes the action far outside the bounds of the old garden – so far away, in fact, that it features the bunnies in a skydiving sequence.



Peter Rabbit 2 Trailer

I admittedly did not see the first Peter Rabbit, mostly because I’m personally not a big fan of British song-and-dance man and late night talk show host James Corden, who provides the voice of Peter, but also because the first film’s trailers made the movie seem like little more than an excuse to keep kids quiet for a couple of hours. There’s still a hint of that approach here in scenes like Peter drop-kicking Mr. McGregor in the face during his wedding, but I will say that, silly as they appear to be, these movies have given me an even bigger appreciation for Domhnall Gleeson, who is always game in anything he’s in – even when that means prat-falling or tumbling his way down a hill with a camera strapped to his body. And Rose Byrne is a treasure, so maybe I’ll have to watch these on a plane one day.

Will Gluck (Easy A) is back to co-write and direct this sequel, which also features the talents of David Oyelowo as the street-smart rabbit Peter encounters in the city, and the return of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki as Flopsy and Mopsy, respectively. Oddly, there’s no mention of Daisy Ridley in this cast list. She played Cottontail in the first movie. Oh no – was Cottontail killed off in the first film? Is that why she’s not back? Will Gluck, you monster!

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hops into theaters next Easter, which I assume means it will actually debut on that Friday, April 10, 2020.