A crazy new trailer for Peninsula has been revealed ahead of the Train to Busan sequel’s summer theatrical premiere. The trailer celebrates the film’s official selection in this year’s cancelled Cannes Film Festival, following in the footsteps of the 2016 genre hit Train to Busan, which got its start at the 2016 Cannes as a midnight screening, kicking off a buzzy run that would end in it becoming a global success. Watch the new Peninsula trailer below.

Peninsula Trailer

It’s hard to follow up one of the most widely-acclaimed zombie movies in modern history, but by gosh, director Yeon Sang-ho may just do it with Peninsula, a wild blockbuster-sized follow-up (it’s not a direct sequel) to Train to Busan, which takes place four years after the zombie outbreak of the 2016 movie. Where Train to Busan was a claustrophobic thriller with some really impressive zombie acrobatics, Peninsula goes full-throttle Max Max: Fury Road, complete with twisted tyrants and twisted gladiator battles against hordes of tied-up zombies.

The film follows a group of survivors who have escaped South Korea, but return at the promise of finding a bag of millions in cash, only to be caught up in the rivalries of the insane surviving gangs who have taken over the decimated country. It’s clear that Yeon is drawing heavily from famous U.S. sci-fi blockbusters — one of the characters even tells another, “Hop in if you want to live.”

Peninsula is aiming for a July release in theaters, but an exact date hasn’t been locked down due to the uncertainties with the coronavirus outbreak, according to Variety. However, with Korean cinemas reopening last month, Distributor Next Entertainment World and its rights sales unit Contents Panda expect a Korean theatrical release soon, with international releases to follow.

Here is the synopsis for Peninsula:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula is coming “soon” to theaters. There is no set U.S. release date yet.