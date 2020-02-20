Train to Busan took the world by storm when the zombie horror hit debuted in 2016, spawning an animated prequel from director Yeon Sang-ho and the inevitable English-language remake. Now it seems like it will spawn a bonafide horror franchise over in South Korea, with Yeon directing a Train to Busan follow-up called Peninsula. But unlike many horror follow-ups, this won’t be a direct sequel.

ScreenDaily brought the news about Peninsula, a Train to Busan follow-up that won’t act as a sequel to his 2016 horror hit, but “happens in the same universe.”

“Peninsula is not a sequel to Train To Busan because it’s not a continuation of the story, but it happens in the same universe,” Yeon told the outlet, which has the basic synopsis for the film:

Peninsula takes place four years after the outbreak of zombies that were chasing protagonists on a train speeding south to Busan. The Korean peninsula is devastated and Jung-seok, a former soldier who has managed to escape overseas, is given a mission to go back and unexpectedly meets up with survivors.

Peninsula is reportedly fetching a big selling price from international distributors. With roughly double the budget of Train to Busan‘s $8 million and starring top Korean actors Gang Dong-won (1987: When The Day Comes) and Lee Jung-hyun (The Battleship Island), Peninsula is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated horror sequels in some time — and if it’s good, it could certainly take over the dissatisfied conversation over the Train to Busan English-language remake. From its premise, Yeon’s plan to expand his Train to Busan universe sounds similar to the 28 Days Later series, which followed separate stories set in the same world of Danny Boyle’s 2002 zombie horror movie.

Peninsula is currently in post-production and has already sold to the North American distributor Well Go USA, France’s ARP SAS, as well as other international distributors like Latin America (BF Distribution), Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Movie Cloud), the UK (Studio Canal), Japan (Gaga Corp), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Germany and Benelux (Splendid Film), Australia and New Zealand (Purple Plan), in-flight (Emphasis), Philippines (Pioneer Films), Thailand (Sahamongkol Film), India (Kross Pictures), and Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam (CLOVER Films).