Four years ago, Train to Busan became a global sensation, with director Yeon Sang-ho‘s 2016 South Korean horror film hailed as one of the best zombie films of the past decade. And now Yeon is back with Peninsula, a follow-up zombie movie that ups the ante in every way possible. Watch the Peninsula teaser below.

Peninsula Teaser

How do you follow up the most widely-acclaimed zombie movies in modern history? By adding a dash of Max Max: Fury Road to the whole zombie apocalypse conceit. Director Yeon Sang-ho is firing on all cylinders with Peninsula, the follow-up (not a sequel) to Train to Busan, which takes place four years after the zombie outbreak of the 2016 movie. In the interim, the world has fallen to pieces and the only survivors left in a South Korea completely decimated by the zombie plague are twisted tyrants straight out of Mad Max. The result: a free-for-all of battle royale that ups the ante in every way.

Not that Train to Busan was a quiet thriller by any means, but the claustrophobic horror of the 2016 film is totally dwarfed by the blockbuster-sized mayhem of Peninsula. There are zombie gladiator rings! High-octane car chases! Zombies launched at cars like bazookas! And while it may not offer the emotional throughline that Train to Busan surprised us with, Peninsula is easily one of our most anticipated horror movies of the year.

Here is the synopsis for Peninsula:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula is coming “soon” to theaters. There is no set U.S. release date yet.