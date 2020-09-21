Some Peacock news for all you Peacock-heads out here. The free streaming service (there’s a premium version, too, but come on, you only care about the free one and you know it) is finally coming to digital media player Roku. It’s also bringing Mr. Mercedes, the TV series based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, along with it. The first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes will be available to stream via Peacock in October.

Mr. Mercedes on Peacock

On October 15, the first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes head to Peacock. There are three seasons total, and it’s not clear when the third will arrive on the streaming service, but it’ll obviously show up there at some point. The series, based on Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch), follows “a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer – Brady Hartsfield, AKA Mr. Mercedes – through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.” The cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis.

You’ll have to wait until October 15 to catch that on Peacock. But in the meantime, you can enjoy Peacock on Roku, as the app is now available there nationwide. “We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they’ll love access to a wide range of free and paid content.”

“Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today,” added Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. “We’re focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we’re excited to welcome Peacock’s world-class programming to America’s #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools.”

That’s good news. Now if only HBO Max would follow in their footsteps and be added to Roku as well. You can download and use a free version of Peacock, or there’s also Peacock Premium available for $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium offers an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.