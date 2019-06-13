Though it’s primarily the original Avengers who get the spotlight in this summer’s massive hit Avengers: Endgame, none of it would be possible without Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. However, when it comes to the superhero’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that franchise star Paul Rudd doesn’t know if Ant-Man 3 will give him another chance to flex his Pym Particles.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Paul Rudd was asked about whether or not we’ll get to see Scott Lang back in action for Ant-Man 3. His answer didn’t seem to inspire a lot of confidence since he merely responded:

“I don’t know. You need to make a call to the top brass and start a campaign to make it happen.”

Coming from Paul Rudd, that could easily be him just making sure he doesn’t get in trouble with Marvel Studios for revealing secrets too early. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo giving away spoilers left and right. So perhaps Rudd is playing coy so as not to give any of Marvel’s plans away, especially since we’re still waiting for Spider-Man: Far From Home to arrive in order to find out about the next phase of movies for the comic book movie studio.

But then again, Ant-Man doesn’t really have a clear cut path towards a sequel. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, most of the other characters in The Avengers franchise have either wrapped up their arc (like Captain America and Iron Man) or they have some vague idea of where they’re going (like Thor, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man). But when it comes to Ant-Man, the conclusion of Ant-Man and the Wasp didn’t do much more than lead into the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Is there a chance Marvel Studios isn’t sure what they want to do with Ant-Man yet? The only real loose end from Ant-Man and the Wasp is that we don’t know who the mysterious buyer was who was trying to get ahold of Hank Pym’s laboratory for what was presumably some nefarious deed. We put together a list of some of the possibilities for who this mysterious buyer might be, but we’re still waiting to see how that all plays out.

Perhaps Ant-Man has the potential to become a character like Hulk, Hawkeye or Black Widow, one who pops in and out of various other franchises but doesn’t have their own movie (though the latter is getting one in the very near future). That wouldn’t be so bad for Paul Rudd, especially since it would give him a little less pressure to carry a franchise.

Another wrench in the Ant-Man franchise was thrown by Avengers: Endgame by aging Scott’s daughter Cassie by five years. It made for a touching moment in Endgame, but now it changes the father-daughter dynamic significantly for a potential third movie. However, that does also speed up the process of having Cassie become a superhero herself, something that happens in Marvel Comics.

At the end of the day, even though Ant-Man isn’t one of Marvel’s most popular franchises, Paul Rudd has made it one of the funniest and most entertaining. The scenes involving him and Michael Peña alone are worth the price of admission, and Randall Park added to the comedic proceedings in Ant-Man and the Wasp. So maybe they can figure out a way to bring him back too. In the meantime, you can enjoy this new Pepsi MAX international commercial starring Paul Rudd and Michael Peña and directed by Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi: