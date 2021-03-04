Early in the run of WandaVision, Paul Bettany teased the arrival of a top secret star with whom he’s “always wanted to work with.” And with that, he set the internet ablaze with theories. Is it Benedict Cumberbatch, to tie into the upcoming Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Is it Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man? Ian McKellen as Magneto? As we near the finale of WandaVision, we have seen none of those actors pop up on the show, and the only thing that has been revealed is that Bettany is a massive troll. Oh Bettany, you stinker!

Spoilers for WandaVision below.

Who could the WandaVision cameo in the show’s upcoming season (and possibly series) finale be? The show has already dropped so many twists and turns and reveals on us, so they must be saving their biggest one for the last episode, right? Probably not.

Bettany, in an appearance on Good Morning America, revealed that the big cameo he was teasing back in January was none other than…himself. This was a revelation that came about in last week’s penultimate episode of WandaVision, in which S.W.O.R.D chief Hayward had used a drone imbued with Wanda’s power to bring online a new (probably evil) Vision android — which fans have dubbed White Vision, after his all-white countenance. So, with Bettany playing double duty as Vision and White Vision, does this mean the actor that Bettany has always wanted to work with was himself? Yes, according to Bettany.

“They were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart, I was thinking, ‘God, that’s a good idea’, they’re gonna be so disappointed when they find out it’s me,” Bettany told the Good Morning America hosts.

Will there be a big appearance by someone special in the finale of #WandaVision? @Paul_Bettany would love to answer but he's too busy pretending to have technical difficulties. ? https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s@wandavision@disneyplus pic.twitter.com/GDg979zFgS — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

This just in: Paul Bettany is a LIAR. But we forgive him, because who wouldn’t say the same thing (who doesn’t want to work with Bettany?) while under Marvel’s tight lock and key? And Bettany could make up for getting all of us excited over nothing by letting us see the two Visions kiss. Please and thank you.

But wait, this might not be the end of this (admittedly very funny) story. Good Morning America host Michael Strahan asked Bettany if he wasn’t lying again, and if he’s hiding an actual secret cameo appearance that has yet to be revealed. But conveniently, Bettany was suddenly faced with technical difficulties.

So, there you have it. Bettany was speaking of himself when teasing that big old WandaVision cameo. Unless he wasn’t. You’ll have to find out when the WandaVision finale drops on Disney+ tomorrow.