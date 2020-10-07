Passenger List, a podcast that features Kelly Marie Tran, is headed to TV. It doesn’t sound like Tran is going to appear on the show, however – but the podcast will be back for a second season as well, with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress returning as “Kaitlin Le, a college student whose twin brother vanished with Atlantic Flight 702 along with 256 passengers on board. Suspicious of the official version of events, Kaitlin pursues her own reality-bending investigation.”

Deadline has the scoop on the Passenger List TV series, adapted from the podcast of the same name. The TV show will come from Radiotopia from PRX and creator John Scott Dryden, with Weimaraner Republic Pictures and Warner Bros Television developing the project. Here’s a synopsis:

Atlantic Airlines flight 702 has disappeared mid-flight between London and New York with 256 passengers on board. Kaitlin Le, a college student whose twin brother vanished with the flight, is determined to uncover the truth.

The podcast features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Colin Morgan, Rob Benedict, and Patti Lupone. In addition to the TV adaption, there will also be a second season of the podcast, which will once again feature Tran (it doesn’t look like she’ll be involved with the TV show, though, sadly). Tran can currently be seen on the Hulu series Monsterland. She’s also lending her voice to upcoming animated titles The Croods: A New Age and Raya and the Last Dragon. The second season of the Passenger List podcast will launch in 2021.

“Passenger List is a deep mystery grounded by the incredibly human determination it takes to pursue the truth,” said creator John Scott Dryden. “At the center is Kaitlin Le, a character who wouldn’t exist without Kelly Marie Tran’s remarkable creativity. We can’t wait to present season two, which we’re hard at work on now despite the realities of COVID-19 restrictions. It will pick up right where season one left off.”

Julie Shapiro, executive producer of Radiotopia from PRX, added: “We’re proud to support a show as ambitious as Passenger List. Season one engaged listeners around the world with a gripping story and inventive audio production, which season two also promises to deliver.”

Passenger List joins a growing list of TV shows that originated as podcasts. Other titles include Lore, Dirty John, Homecoming, Limetown, and upcoming titles like Dr. Death and The Left Right Game.